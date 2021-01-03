Cuban health personnel who fought Covid-19 in Kuwait to return home

Some 100 members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Contingent will return to Cuba on Sunday, after working for six months along with health personnel from Kuwait to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban experts worked in eight public hospitals (Al Jaber, Adan, Mubarach, Ibn Sina, Farwaniya, Jahra, Amiri and the Campaign Hospital), where they attended to 33,753 patients and performed 374,680 nursing procedures.

They also worked at emergency services and intensive care units, where they assisted 30 patients a day, and took PCR samples at the Campaign Hospital, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) informed.

The brigade arrived in Kuwait on June 5, 2020, and was composed of 298 collaborators (198 nurses, 3 professors of English, 96 physicians, one administrator and the brigade’s chief).

On August 6, 2020, 152 medical collaborators returned to Cuba, and 39 doctors joined the brigade, so the group was made up of 185 health workers.

Sixty members of the Henry Reeve Contingent, including 28 physicians, 31 nurses and the brigade’s chief, are still working in Kuwait.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

