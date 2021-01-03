Haitian airline to operate only one flight a week to Cuba

Haiti’s Sunrise Airways informed that it will operate only one flight a week to Santiago de Cuba, after the Cuban Government’s decision to reduce the arrivals of foreign travelers.

Starting on January 6, the company will connect this capital with eastern Santiago de Cuba on Wednesdays, with a minimal stay of one week.

Passengers from Havana, Camagüey and Holguin whose flights to return to Cuba have been affected can fly to Santiago de Cuba, subject to availabilities, the airline said in a communiqué.

The press release added that those who have made reservations to or from Cuba on any of the cancelled flights can make new reservations without either penalizations or deadlines, as soon as Sunrise Airways can adjust its schedules.

The airlines pointed out that passengers traveling to Cuba will have to produce a negative PCR test made 72 hours before departure.

Due to the increase in imported Covid-19 cases, Cuban authorities informed in late December that flights from the United States, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Haiti, the Bahamas and other destinations would be reduced.

Cuba’s Civil Aeronautics pointed out that as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, the frequency of flights from those countries will be reestablished gradually.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny