Salvadorians celebrate anniversary of Cuban Revolution

Several left-wing activists in El Salvador on Saturday highlighted the imprint of the revolutionary process that triumphed in Cuba 62 years ago.

Lawmakers Karina Sosa and Anabel Belloso, from the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), celebrated the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution on their social networks.

Nidia Diaz, who signed the 1992 Peace Agreement and heads the FMLN bench in Parliament, expressed her solidarity with the ‘heroes and heroines from the brave Cuban people’, on the occasion of this historic date.

In a communiqué, the Cuba Solidarity Movement of El Salvador noted the Caribbean island’s humanism in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the 60-decade-long United States blockade.

The world embraces Cuba, the movement stated, while the FMLN International Relations Secretariat ratified that it is in tune with Cuba and its causes in defense of the region’s progressive movements.

On January 1, 1959, rebel forces led by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, overthrew the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship and established a revolutionary process.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny