Cuba accumulates more than 13,000 Covid-19 cases 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has accumulated 13,165 Covid-19 since March 2020, after confirming 201 new patients on Wednesday. Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), told a press conference that of all 201 new cases, 136 patients are autochthonous and 123 were contacts of confirmed cases. The latter make up the more complex group, the expert noted, as they account for 74.7% of all cases over nearly ten months since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba. Dr. Duran explained that 65 of all 201 patients are imported cases, 186 are Cuban, 15 are foreigners and in 13 cases the source of contagion has not been determined. The imported cases come from the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Haiti, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, he said. The expert added that since March 2020, Cuba has reported 3,229 patients who were infected abroad. He noted that 18 minors under 20 years of age tested positive on Tuesday for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, so Cuba has reported 1,393 children and adolescents with the disease so far, 90.1% of whom have recovered. There are 137 active cases in that age group at present, he pointed out. Havana was the province that reported more cases today (75) Dr. Duran noted that 212 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, so 11,248 people have recovered from the disease. He added that 3,479 patients are in hospitals, 946 are suspected cases, 787 are under surveillance and 1,746 are active cases. In addition, 1,726 patients are stable, while seven are critical and 13 are in a serious condition. Dr. Duran pointed out that in the first six days of January 2021, Cuba has confirmed 1,109 cases and has reported two deaths. Fuente: PL