Cuba highlights international support against US blockade 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday highlighted the international community's support against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for nearly six decades. On his official Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy pointed out that again in 2020, the countries demanded the elimination of the extraterritorial blockade. In that regard, he referred to all 159 States and 34 international organizations that sent information to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in support of the resolution presented by Cuba every year to demand the end of Washington's blockade. Rodriguez also mentioned the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2020, when 34 heads of delegations denounced the US blockade. Every year since November 24, 1992, the UNGA has condemned the Washington-imposed measure on the basis of a nearly unanimous voting in favor of its elimination. Between 2019 and March 2020, the US blockade caused losses to Cuba estimated at about 5.57 billion dollars, a record for a year, and the accumulated financial damage over the past six decades amounts to 144.413 billion dollars, according to Cuban authorities. Fuente: PL imop/