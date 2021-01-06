Cuba ratifies commitment to fair eradication of racism 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today ratified his country’s commitment to eradicating racism, a priority on the government’s agenda. In a message published on his Twitter account, the president described this trend as a vestige to be eliminated in the nation with the support of the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination. ‘A vestige that we must eliminate in our just and emancipating society. We have a government program to achieve this goal,’ he wrote. The head of State accompanied his message with an article by Cuban intellectual Miguel Barnet, published this Wednesday in the newspaper Granma, which emphasizes the need for a more inclusive and unprejudiced culture as the main objective of the Cuban social project. ‘Eradicating anti-black feelings is not only the work of therapists. It is necessary to investigate in the cultures of African peoples who have left Cuba an immense cosmogonic and artistic treasure,’ the text acknowledges. Since November 2019, the Cuban Council of Ministers approved the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, headed by the President himself. Among its objectives, the initiative seeks to identify the causes that encourage racial discrimination practices and to diagnose the possible actions to be developed by territory, locality, branch of the economy and society. It also aims to disseminate the historical-cultural legacy of Africa and Cuban cultural diversity and to encourage organized public debate on the racial problem within political, mass and social organizations, as well as its presence in the media. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba will administer Nasalferon to travelers and families 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba applies monetary overhaul with social protection 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Diaz-Canel rejects articulation of soft coup in Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty