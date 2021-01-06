President Diaz-Canel rejects articulation of soft coup in Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday rejected the articulation of a soft coup in Cuba as part of ‘an old imported script with new actors’. ‘The ideologists of the soft coup: Open Society in Cuba and the counterrevolutionary articulation. It is important that people know this so that they cannot be either deceived or manipulated,’ the president wrote on his official Twitter account. In another tweet, the head of State denounced the influence of media manipulation with those political purposes. ‘We need a semiotic guerrilla of direct action, by all media, to produce the cultural antibodies indispensable to exterminate, in a short term, the toxic influences of the media and the bourgeois means to manipulate consciences,’ noted the president, paraphrasing Mexican intellectual Fernando Buen Abad. A recent report broadcast on Cuban television denounced the implication of organizations in the United States, like the Open Society Foundation and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), to bombard Cuba on the Internet. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba will administer Nasalferon to travelers and families 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba applies monetary overhaul with social protection 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba accumulates more than 13,000 Covid-19 cases 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty