President Diaz-Canel rejects articulation of soft coup in Cuba

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Rechaza presidente Díaz-Canel articulación de golpe blando en Cuba
President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday rejected the articulation of a soft coup in Cuba as part of ‘an old imported script with new actors’.
‘The ideologists of the soft coup: Open Society in Cuba and the counterrevolutionary articulation. It is important that people know this so that they cannot be either deceived or manipulated,’ the president wrote on his official Twitter account.

In another tweet, the head of State denounced the influence of media manipulation with those political purposes.

‘We need a semiotic guerrilla of direct action, by all media, to produce the cultural antibodies indispensable to exterminate, in a short term, the toxic influences of the media and the bourgeois means to manipulate consciences,’ noted the president, paraphrasing Mexican intellectual Fernando Buen Abad.

A recent report broadcast on Cuban television denounced the implication of organizations in the United States, like the Open Society Foundation and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), to bombard Cuba on the Internet.

Fuente: PL
imop/
