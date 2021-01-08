Cuban foreign minister mourns outstanding diplomat

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday regretted the death of Rodolfo Reyes, who was the director general of Multilateral Affairs and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

In a message on his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy highlighted Reyes’ example as an internationalist combatant, an admired diplomat and a beloved comrade.

Rodolfo Reyes was born on August 23, 1964, and majored in International Political Relations at the Raul Roa Garcia Higher Institute of International Relations, according to the website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his career, he served as an internationalist in Angola and, among other posts, he headed Cuba’s permanent mission at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The ambassador was also Cuba’s permanent representative at the UN Office in Geneva and before the international agencies based in Switzerland.

