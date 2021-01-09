Abdala vaccine clinical trial is going well in Cuba

The clinical trial of the vaccine candidate Abdala, one of the four underway in Cuba, is going well today at the Saturnino Lora Hospital in this eastern city, where it has been taking place for the last month.

Dr. Rafael Suárez, director of the healthcare center, reported that the intramuscular application of the preparation for immunization against Covid-19 has hardly presented adverse reactions, mainly associated with discomfort in the area of ​​the puncture.

He indicated that for the second phase, some 600 voluntary participants will be selected, through a call that will be announced with the pertinent requirements.

In this first foray, healthy adults or with controlled chronic diseases residing in this city, capital of the eastern province of the same name, have taken part in an effort with the collaboration of the Eastern Pharmaceutical and Virology and Microbiology Laboratories.

The Santiago hospital is the only headquarters in the country for the experimental procedures of this candidate, followed in detail by its creator, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), and the National Regulatory Center for Medicines and Medical Equipment, among other specialized entities.

The first two Cuban formulations to immunize against the SARS-CoV-2 causing the pandemic are Sovereign 01 and 02, from the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV), which were joined by Mambisa and Abdala, from the CIGB.

One of the significant steps in this effort to protect the population against the pathogen was the signing of a collaboration agreement between the IFV and the Pasteur Institute, of Iran, in order to complement the clinical evidence of Sovereign 02.