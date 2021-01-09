Cuba reports higher number of Covid-19 cases

Cuba on Saturday reported 365 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number for one day, for a total of 14,188 diagnosed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic across the country.

Out of the new cases, 269 were contacts of previously confirmed cases, totalling 10,594 infected people in more than 10 months.

As stated by the Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) Francisco Durán, 4,724 people have been admitted to hospitals to date, 1,511 are suspects and 881 under surveillance.

During his press briefing, Dr. Duran restated that such figures are a sign of indiscipline and lack of responsibility of the Cuban people, which led to detect and report over 300 cases daily in the last three days.

‘But many of these contacts have to do with other imported cases, Dr. Duran stated, while emphasizing that, in recent days, 80% of those detected were closely related to travelers from abroad.

Dr. Duran also stressed that out of the 365 confirmed, 44 are from abroad and 55 were not possible to specify the origin of contagion.

The imported cases come from the United States, Russia, Panama, Colombia, Haiti, Canada, Spain and many others.

Doctor pointed out that those confirmed cases are locals, being Havana once again the province with most infested (132) in last hours.

On Friday, 151 people were discharged, so Cuba reaches 11,682 patients recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 virus; 2,316 people are still under stable clinical progress to date, while 10 and 6 are in serious and critical conditions, respectively, said Dr. Duran.

Visibly disturbed, Dr. Duran urged all Cubans to comply with the sanitary measures implemented by health authorities.

Cuba´s government passed on Friday new measures to reduce the peak of Covid-19 infections, where several provinces and municipalities were ordered to step back to recovery phases.