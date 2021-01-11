Cuba reports 1,560 children infected with Covid-19 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has reported 1,560 children under 20 years of age who have been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, 256 of who are hospitalized at present and 84 percent have recovered from the disease. Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), stated that 61 of that total are newborns and 11 are under 30 days of age. Although no children have died of Covid-19 in Cuba, the specialist insisted on the need to protect children, so as to prevent them from being infected with this deadly and highly transmissible virus, for which there is still no cure. The doctor said that most children and young people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Cuba had a favorable progress, as they developed the disease asymptomatically or with mild symptoms; however, serious and critical cases have been reported. In addition, specialized health personnel are investigating the complications associated with the disease that could appear in sick patients and those who have recovered from the infection. On Monday, Cuba reported 431 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of patients so far, and 44 of them are under 20 years of age, Dr. Francisco Duran stated. Cuba accumulates 15,007 patients infected with the coronavirus, and 2,802 are active cases. Health authorities insist on self-responsibility and strict compliance with protection measures to control the spread of the disease. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President exalts Cuban people’s resistance against subversion 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Academicians call US policy against Cuba hypocritical 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US to include Cuba among State sponsors of Terrorism again 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty