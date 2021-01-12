Top ALBA official condemns Cuba’s inclusion in US list of terrorists 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Sacha Llorenti, secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), on Tuesday condemned Cuba’s inclusion in the list of state sponsors of terrorism. On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the unilateral decision, made by his government, which is imposing new sanctions on Cuba. On his Twitter account, Llorenti described Washington’s decision as arbitrary, considering that it violates ‘the United Nations Charter and international law, but it is rather an affront to the peoples globally.’ The ALBA-TCP secretary general recalled that contrary to hatred and death resulting from terrorism, Cuba is sending doctors to other countries and, with this action, saves thousands of lives, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington on Havana six decades ago. ‘If there were a list of countries sponsoring solidarity and life, Cuba would be first,’ Llorenti tweeted. In May 2015, President Barack Obama’s administration removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. However, the Donald Trump Government intensified its attacks on Havana and ruined the progress of bilateral relations achieved during the previous administration. Fuente: pL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US government tries to impose obstacles on relations with Cuba 13 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President exalts Cuban people’s resistance against subversion 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 1,560 children infected with Covid-19 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty