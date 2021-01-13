Cuba reports 550 new Covid-19 cases, totaling 16,044 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba on Wednesday reported 550 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the total number to 16,044 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. ‘This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day, which have been periodically increasing, Dr. Francisco Duran, National director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed. Dr. Duran explained that 3,378 patients remain hospitalized, 3,349 of whom are in stable clinical progress, 16 are in serious condition and 13 are critically ill. Despite MINSAP’s efforts, three patients died, bringing Cuba’s death toll to 158. The deceased were two women aged 60 and 72, from Havana and Pinar del Rio respectively, and a 72-year-old man from Pinar del Rio. Dr. Duran added that 226 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last few hours, so 12,478 patients have recovered from the disease in Cuba. On Tuesday, 14,261 diagnostic tests were carried out across the nation, bringing the total number of PCR tests to 1,634,430. Out of the 550 new cases, 70.5% were contacts of previously-confirmed cases and 26 were infected abroad, Dr. Duran stressed. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President Diaz-Canel mourns renowned Cuban filmmaker 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba thanks international solidarity in the face of US hostility 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Top ALBA official condemns Cuba’s inclusion in US list of terrorists 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty