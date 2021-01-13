Cuba thanks international solidarity in the face of US hostility 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba´s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked on Wednesday for the international solidarity and rejection of Cuba´s inclusion on the list of States that sponsor terrorism. On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez also referred to the support by ‘prominent members of the US Congress, religious organizations, Cuban emigration, and international institutions and personalities.’ The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement the decision to include Cuba on the list of States that sponsor terrorism. Cuba was excluded from that list back in 2015, during the rapprochement process with the United States under Barack Obama (2009-2017). Following the statement, US Senate members, activists from the Marti Alliance, MEPs, presidents, regional integration blocs, political scientists, communist parties from different nations, among other personalities and institutions, expressed their rejection of Cuba´s inclusion on the list. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President Diaz-Canel mourns renowned Cuban filmmaker 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 550 new Covid-19 cases, totaling 16,044 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Top ALBA official condemns Cuba’s inclusion in US list of terrorists 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty