President Diaz-Canel mourns renowned Cuban filmmaker 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his deepest condolences on Wednesday over the death of prominent Cuban filmmaker Enrique Pineda Barnet. On Twitter, the Cuban president described Pineda Barnet as 'one of Cuba's greatest filmmakers' and conveyed his deepest condolences to his relatives and friends. Pineda Barnet, National Film Award winner, was a renowned filmmaker, screenwriter, and one of Cuba's greatest film directors. Among his montion pictures as a director stand out La bella del Alhambra (1989), which was praised by the public and specialized critics; Giselle (1963) and David (1967), the latter is a singular approach to a revolutionary hero. Among his many awards, Pineda Barnet received the Goya Award to the best Spanish-speaking foreign film, the Order of Arts and Letters in France, the Distinction for National Culture, and the Coral Award of Honor during the 38th edition of the International Film Festival of Havana. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...