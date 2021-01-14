Cuba’s Foreign Minister denounces US terrorism against his nation 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated on Thursday that his nation is a victim of terrorism arranged, financed and perpetrated by the US government. On his Twitter account, the FM also noted that those acts of terror against the country are planned ‘by individuals and organizations that reside or operate from the US with the tolerance of its authorities.’ In that way, the Minister of Foreign Affairs once again rejected Cuba’s inclusion in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, prepared by the United States. ‘We do not recognize unilateral lists created to defame and justify coercive measures,’ he added. The decision of the US State Department generated a broad international rejection shown by demonstrations of solidarity with Cuba from regional blocs, European legislators, US senators, governments, activists, communist parties and political scientists, among other personalities and institutions in different parts of the world. Specialists agree that the unilateral action of the Trump administration seeks to impose new diplomatic and economic restrictions on Cuba and hinder an advance of bilateral relations with the next mandate of Joe Biden. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Individual responsibility is the key to stop Covid-19 in Havana 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel highlights Covid-19 science projects in Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Diaz-Canel mourns renowned Cuban filmmaker 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty