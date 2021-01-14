Díaz-Canel highlights Covid-19 science projects in Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel. Foto: Internet Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday highlighted the significance of two ground-breaking projects by Cuban scientists to fight Covid-19. On his Twitter account, the Cuban president referred to the ‘creation of a diagnostic kit for the RNA-magnetic extraction by using nanotechnology’, in order to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Miguel Diaz-Canel described the news as ‘another step towards technological sovereignty’ and shared an article explaining some details about the operation of this product. In addition, Diaz-canel tweeted another text from Granma newspaper where Cuba’s breakthroughs in lung ventilator production were present. According to the article, Cuba is developing two variants of these equipment: one low-grade invasive and the other non-invasive. ‘The first one (low-grade invasive), named Pcuvente, is an automatic equipment designed for emergency ventilation for short and uninterrupted periods, suitable for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) or even for postsurgical recovery wards, and also during in/out transport at the hospital,’ Granma says. Fuente:PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Individual responsibility is the key to stop Covid-19 in Havana 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Foreign Minister denounces US terrorism against his nation 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Diaz-Canel mourns renowned Cuban filmmaker 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty