Individual responsibility is the key to stop Covid-19 in Havana

Havana's authorities said on Thursday that people's individual and collective responsibility is the key to stop a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 that has brought about record numbers of incidence here.

Havana Governor Reinaldo Garcia stressed that the province has experience in dealing with the disease and called for strict compliance with the new measures that being implemented as part of the limited autochthonous transmission phase.

In a television briefing, Reinaldo Garcia said that Havana conducts 592 infected-area controls, so the Cuban capital is nowadays showing one of the most complex epidemiological scenarios in the country, as well as Guantánamo, Santiago de Cuba and Matanzas.

According to official sources, Havana reported 175 new Covid-19 cases of 505 confirmed cases nationwide in last 24 hours.

'This happened from the increased number of travelers arriving in Cuba in December and due to the New Year's Eve celebrations,' the governor said.

Among Havana's steps to curb the high incidence rate are to suspend the face-to-face school year, eliminate leisure activities, stop public transport service at 9:00 pm and to favor telework.

'The 14 access points to Havana were immediately closed and interprovincial transport is also suspended,' he reported.

According to Reinaldo Garcia, Cuban borders remain open and airports keep operating, so domestic and foreign tourism is allowed within the city.

'It is critical to demand proper compliance with established protocols, so local authorities will fine or call for attention those individuals who violate health measures,' he stated.

Fuente: PL