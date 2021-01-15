Accusing Cuba of terrorism is scandalous, French association says 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) on Friday described the inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral US list of countries sponsoring terrorism as scandalous and recalled that the island has been a victim of this scourge. In addition to denying his defeat, US President Donald Trump multiplies the low blows before leaving office on January 20, the association founded in 1995 denounced in his weekly publication La lettre electronique Hebdo. CubaCoop, involved in dozens of cooperation projects in Cuba during the last 20 years, pointed out that the new measure, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, could seem like a dream, and insisted that Washington cannot argue credibly his decision. A discredited president capable of inciting fascist extremists to invade the Capitol cannot show a single example that implicates Cuba in terrorist acts, the association stressed. According to CubaCoop, Trump tries, before leaving office, to hinder the work by incoming President Joe Biden, given the possibility that Biden, who was vice president during the Barack Obama administration, bet to resume the rapprochement that characterized the Washington-Havana relations in 2015 and 2016. The association recalled that the Caribbean island has been a victim of terrorism since the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, and as a result, some 3,478 Cubans have died and 2,099 other people were maimed for life by actions financed and promoted from the United States. As Fidel Castro assured, Cuba sends doctors across the world and not bombs, the solidarity association underlined and highlighted that thousands of health professionals from Cuba’s Henry Reeve brigades are providing medical care in dozens of countries hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Sixth edition of Cuban Salsa Festival postponed 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Solidarity with Cuba grows in the face of Washington’s hostility 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Individual responsibility is the key to stop Covid-19 in Havana 22 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty