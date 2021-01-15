Sixth edition of Cuban Salsa Festival postponed 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The sixth annual edition of the Salsa Festival in Cuba, scheduled for February 23-28, was postponed due to the emerging epidemiological situation the island is facing due to Covid-19, according to organizers. The festival, organized by Cuban musician Maykel Blanco, director of Salsa Mayor band, included the participation of the main exponents of the genre nationwide. We wait until the last moment to find a solution and hold the festival. It has not been possible to go ahead with this project and we decided to postpone it to a later date we will inform as soon as possible, organizers posted on Facebook and Instagram profiles. Since its first edition, this Salsa Festival has been held annually and among its objectives are to promote popular dance music produced in Cuba, dance and other artistic expressions to the world. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Accusing Cuba of terrorism is scandalous, French association says 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Solidarity with Cuba grows in the face of Washington’s hostility 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Individual responsibility is the key to stop Covid-19 in Havana 22 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty