Solidarity with Cuba grows in the face of Washington's hostility 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad EE.UU. arrecia bloqueo, amigos de Cuba responden con más solidaridad Activists, social movements and union federations from around the world on Thursday added their support to Cuba after the country was included in the unilateral list (drawn up by the United States) of nations sponsoring terrorism. On Thursday, the General Secretary of the World Federation of Trade Unions, George Mavrikos, condemned that measure from Washington, which he described as discriminatory and unacceptable. On Facebook, Mavrikos noted that Cuba suffered dozens of attacks orchestrated by US agencies and governments, which caused 3,478 deaths and 2,099 injured. The Argentine Solidarity Movement with Cuba, meanwhile, described as outrageous that the US administration has not yet responded to the terrorist attack committed in Washington against the Cuban Embassy on April 30 2020. From France, the solidarity associations and trade unions called for a mobilization on January 24 in Paris to support Cuba and demand an end to the US economic, commercial, and financial blockade. The call for the meeting was circulated on the social networks in the Jacques Rueff Square, in front of the Eiffel Tower, where on July 26 dozens of people celebrated Cuba's National Day of Rebellion. Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel and FM Bruno Rodriguez thanked on Thursday the international community for its condemnation of the country's inclusion in the US unilateral list. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...