Cuban and US citizens hold solidarity meeting against blockade

Citizens from Cuba and the United States are holding a virtual solidarity meeting on Saturday to reject the economic, commercial and financial blockade that Washington imposed on the Caribbean nation for almost six decades.

The event, sponsored by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), focuses on the damages the blockade has caused to agriculture, so the Cuban panelists will join US senators and farmers from Minnesota.

Since 9:00 hours, local time, ICAP executives and representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as farmers and members of agricultural cooperatives, are denouncing the damages they face every day due to the coercive measures imposed by the White House.

Meanwhile, US participants address the obstacles their government’s policy imposes on them to trade with Cuba, despite the broad interest they show, particularly food producers, in doing business with the island nation.

The @SiempreconCuba profile on Facebook and YouTube are spaces where people can exchange views, and to which solidarity movements with Cuba globally must connect to learn more about the event.

According to the report, every year, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs presents to the United Nations General Assembly the consequences of the blockade on agriculture, as a result of which Washington’s measure cost Cuba 428.8 million dollars from April 2019 to March 2020.