Cuban Public Health Ministry reports 405 new Covid-19 cases

he national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, informed on Saturday that 405 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the country.

At his regular televised press conference, Dr. Duran explained that all 18 Molecular Biology laboratories throughout the country made 13,323 PCR tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

He added that 4,123 active Covid-19 cases have been admitted in Cuban hospitals, including 4,077 who are evolving well, while 46 patients, 31 seriously ill and 15 critical, are in intensive care units.

Dr. Duran regretted the deaths of four patients, so the death toll has risen to 166 and Cuba has reported 17,501 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.