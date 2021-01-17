Cuba, Venezuela strengthen relations despite US blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assured on Saturday that her country is strengthening friendly relations with Cuba despite the US blockade affecting both countries. «We are here ratifying our ties, the Cuba-Venezuela sisterhood has been stronger and unstoppable, not even destroyed by the most savage criminal blockade that humanity has ever known», Rodriguez told the press concerning her visit to Havana. During a working meeting with Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca, the vice president announced the creation of a bi-national observatory to follow up on the US unilateral coercive measures against both nations. «We are sharing relevant information on the illegal sanctions against our countries», she detailed. In that regard, Rodriguez denounced Cuba’s lately inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, ordered by the US State Department. The vice president thanked Cuba’s support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic on behalf of her government, and in particular, President Nicolas Maduro. On Saturday, Rodriguez met with Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel and ratified her rejection of Cuba’s inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. Venezuela’s vice president arrived at Havana at the head of a delegation that is also formed by Asdruval Chavez, Petroleos de Venezuela’s president, and Adan Chavez, Venezuela’s ambassador in Havana, among other officials. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba maintains tourist activity despite Covid-19 restrictions 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban and US citizens hold solidarity meeting against blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president denounces Trump administration’s failure 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty