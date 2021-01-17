Cuban president denounces Trump administration’s failure 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Lie further disqualifies the failed Trump administration, President Miguel Diaz-Canel repeated on Saturday in reference to the international rejection of Cuba’s inclusion in the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. On his Twitter account, the president noted that ‘the world describes as groundless the US accusations against Cuba’. He shared an article published on Granma newspaper about the support Cuba has received from the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). After the US Government announced Cuba’s inclusion in the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the international community has expressed rejection with friendly messages from regional organizations, activists, politicians, institutions and renowned figures. The NAM, which group 120 countries, described Washington’s measure as unjustified, and condemned the politicization of the fight against terrorism. The group also called on the new US administration to take the necessary actions to reverse the groundless inclusion of Cuba in that unilateral list and to make progress towards the normalization of bilateral relations. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba, Venezuela strengthen relations despite US blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba maintains tourist activity despite Covid-19 restrictions 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban and US citizens hold solidarity meeting against blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty