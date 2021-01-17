President Diaz-Canel says Cuban doctors dismantle US campaigns 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed on Saturday that the work of Cuban internationalist doctors dismantles the smear campaigns promoted by the United States. During a virtual meeting with members of the Henry Reeve Contingent who returned home recently, the president described Washington’s efforts to denigrate Cuba’s health collaboration as deceitful, slanderous and threatening. He also highlighted the important work of solidarity and cooperation that the Cuban brigades do in other parts of the world, on the basis of the principles of the Cuban Revolution. ‘A failed (Donald) Trump administration is giving its death throes and has devoted itself to impose ridiculous sanctions on our country in the last three days,’ the head of State noted. Diaz-Canel underlined that ‘one of the most despicable actions is the inclusion (of Cuba) in the unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism’. He stressed that Cuba delivers cooperation, humanism, love and saves lives, ‘all these overcome and defeat that fallacy’. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba, Venezuela strengthen relations despite US blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba maintains tourist activity despite Covid-19 restrictions 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban and US citizens hold solidarity meeting against blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty