President Diaz-Canel says Cuban doctors dismantle US campaigns

President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed on Saturday that the work of Cuban internationalist doctors dismantles the smear campaigns promoted by the United States.
During a virtual meeting with members of the Henry Reeve Contingent who returned home recently, the president described Washington’s efforts to denigrate Cuba’s health collaboration as deceitful, slanderous and threatening.

He also highlighted the important work of solidarity and cooperation that the Cuban brigades do in other parts of the world, on the basis of the principles of the Cuban Revolution.

‘A failed (Donald) Trump administration is giving its death throes and has devoted itself to impose ridiculous sanctions on our country in the last three days,’ the head of State noted.

Diaz-Canel underlined that ‘one of the most despicable actions is the inclusion (of Cuba) in the unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism’.

He stressed that Cuba delivers cooperation, humanism, love and saves lives, ‘all these overcome and defeat that fallacy’.

