Venezuelan vice president pays working visit to Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Saturday with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is on a working visit to Cuba. During the meeting, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba's solidarity with the Bolivarian people, while Rodriguez repeated Venezuela's condemnation of the recent inclusion of the Caribbean island in the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. The vice president repeated her country's condemnation of the tightening of Washington's economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba, and discussed issues of national, regional and international interest with Diaz-Canel. Rodriguez is heading a delegation that also includes Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) President Asdruval Chavez and Venezuelan Ambassador to Cuba Adam Chavez. As part of her agenda, Rodriguez met with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, who also co-chairs the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement. The two parties reviewed the development of bilateral collaboration, and Rodriguez explained the Anti-blockade Law approved in Venezuela. Fuente: PL imop/