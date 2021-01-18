Moviemaker Juan Carlos Tabio dies in Havana

Cuban renowned filmmaker Juan Carlos Tabio died in Havana on Monday, according to a press release published on the Cubacine website.

A vital figure in Cuban cinema, Tabio left his imprint on motion pictures such as Se permuta (1985) and Plaff (1988), which were highly acclaimed by critics as comedy classics of the decade and very popular among local audiences.

Winner of the National Film Award in 2014, he also stood out for his films Lista de espera (2000) and El cuerno de la abundancia (2008), which patented his skill in the genre and are reflections of the identity of the Cuban nation

He also shared the direction of Fresa y Chocolate (1993) and Guantanamera (1995) with experienced moviemaker Tomas Gutierrez Alea, aka Titon, who directed some 20 films.

According to the website, his body will be cremated and the farewell and official tribute will be announced later.

