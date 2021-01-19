Cuba reports 330 new Covid-19 cases

Cuban health authorities said on Tuesday that 330 new Covid-19 cases were reported in a day, totaling 18,773 patients with the disease since March 2020.

During his press briefing, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, lamented the deaths of two people due to Covid-19, so Cuba has accumulated 175 deaths and the lethality rate is 0.94%.

When explaining the epidemiological situation, the specialist pointed out that 9,486 people have been admitted to medical institutions, 4,242 of whom are suspected cases, 894 are under surveillance and 4,350 are active patients.

To date, 4,309 patients are clinically stable, 22 are in a critical condition and 19 are seriously ill.

‘These statistics demonstrate the severity of Covid-19 and the need for every individual to take care to control and bring the pandemic to lower figures,’ Dr. Duran said.

He added that 221 of the new 330 cases were local transmission events, 304 of whom were contacts of confirmed cases and the source of contagion of 17 people has not been established. Nine are imported cases.

Dr. Duran noted the importance of monitoring healthcare measures and highlighted that 166 people were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, totaling 11,443.

He described the results between medical discharges and confirmed cases as positive, and said that 417 patients recovered from the disease in the last few hours, totaling 14,214 recoveries in more than 10 months the pandemic was detected in Cuba.

On Monday, Cuba’s 18 molecular biology laboratories made 12,676 PCR tests in real time to detect the disease, totaling 1,713,810 samples so far.

With these figures, Cuba has an incidence rate of 48.25% per 100,000 inhabitants and the provinces with the most significant cases are Guantanamo, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba and Havana.