Cuba's underage children with Covid-19 favorably progress 38 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban underage children (under 20 years) infected with Covid-19 are today progressing favorably, Dr. Francisco Duran, National director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said. The specialist explained that over 80% of the underage children and young people diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered. In addition, he stated that the 12-year-old patient critically-ill has shown a positive progress and went to serious condition. The teenager, who lives in the central province of Ciego de Avila, had a pathological history including infantile cerebral palsy (CP) and epilepsy. Dr. Duran also talked about four children who were in serious condition – two infants (one month-old), two children (one five-year-old and one eight-year-old), just two of them are today in ICUs. Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, as many as 1,994 children (under 20 years of age) have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus, 414 of them remain hospitalized (so-called active cases). Dr. Lisette del Rosario Lopez, head of the National Pediatric Group, said in an interview with Radio Rebelde that 'many young children are lately getting sick, with a high number of infections and the source of infection are confirmed cases.' Although Cuba has reported no infant death, specialists insist too much on the need to protect them to prevent them from being infected with Covid-19. Fuente: PL imop/