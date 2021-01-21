Cuba reports 408 new COVID-19 cases

Cuba reported 408 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and four deaths, due to complications related to the disease, the Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.

Cuba has reported a total of 184 deaths and 19,530 cases since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, pointed out that 9,215 people are hospitalized, including 3,657 suspected cases, 1,001 under surveillance and 4,557 who are active cases.

To date, 4,511 patients have had a stable clinical evolution, whereas 18 are in a critical condition and 28 are seriously ill.

Some 164 critical Covid-19 cases and 431 serious ones have been provided health assistance, Dr. Duran noted.

He added that 44 children have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total of number of people of that age group who have suffered from this disease has reached 2,075; 78.3 percent of whom have recovered, which means a recovery rate of 75.74 percent.