Cuban Health Ministry reports 530 new Covid-19 cases

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Friday that 530 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, over the past 24 hours.

During his televised press briefing, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the 18 Cuban Molecular Biology laboratories made 13,449 PCR tests in real time to detect the virus.

About 4,526 active patients have been admitted in hospitals nationwide.

Dr. Duran mourned the deaths of four patients in the last 24 hours, so the death toll rose to 188.

About 20,060 Cubans have contracted the disease since March to date.