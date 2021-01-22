Cuban Health Ministry reports 530 new Covid-19 cases

3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
conferencia salud covid-19
The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Friday that 530 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, over the past 24 hours.

 

During his televised press briefing, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the 18 Cuban Molecular Biology laboratories made 13,449 PCR tests in real time to detect the virus.

About 4,526 active patients have been admitted in hospitals nationwide.

Dr. Duran mourned the deaths of four patients in the last 24 hours, so the death toll rose to 188.

About 20,060 Cubans have contracted the disease since March to date.

PL/mm
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba reports 408 new COVID-19 cases

24 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba’s President confirms potentialities to control COVID-19

24 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba’s underage children with Covid-19 favorably progress

2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *