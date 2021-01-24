Cuba advocates more humane policies to tackle Covid-19

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez called today to prioritize more humane policies as opposed to economic profit and political advantages to fight Covid-19 in the world.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Rodriguez condemned global inequalities in the fight against the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

‘We cannot tackle Covid-19, famine, unemployment, and economic and social inequality between individuals as independent phenomena,’ he wrote.

This week, the Cuban Foreign Minister questioned access to available vaccines against the disease that, according to WHO data, benefits the most developed nations.

‘How could access to immunization in southern nations could be guaranteed?,’ the head of Cuban diplomacy questioned on this social media and also reflected on the vaccination process for the poor and vulnerable families, and how long it would take to implement it.

On Monday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the planet is on the brink of a ‘catastrophic moral failure’ due to the unequal distribution of these vaccines.

This difference, he asserted, will be paid with the lives of a number of people in the poorest countries.

According to the expert, whereas over 39 million doses of vaccines have been administered in at least 49 high-income nations, only 25 were administered in a country with poor resources.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

