Niagara Falls to display colors of the Cuban flag

The Niagara Falls will be illuminated with the colors of the national flag of Cuba on January 28, as announced by the Cuban ambassador to Canada, Josefina Vidal.

On Twitter, the diplomat extended an invitation not to miss this presentation of lights, which will be spectacular.

In that way, they will celebrate Cuba’s National Day, on the same date of the birth anniversary of the independence hero Jose Marti (Havana, January 28, 1853 – Dos Rios, May 19, 1895).

The colors white, blue and red can be seen next Thursday at Niagara Falls, considered one of the most amazing waterfalls in the world.

According to the event’s organizers, Niagara Falls is one of the most powerful waterfalls on the planet, not because of its height, but because of the huge volume of water that falls at an average of 750,000 gallons per second.

Such great waterfall, located on the border between the United States and Canada, is illuminated with beautiful lights every night, 365 days a year.

