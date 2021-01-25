Cuba reports 567 new Covid-19 cases and 647 recoveries

Cuba on Monday reported 567 new Covid-19 cases, 647 medical discharges and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this data, the total number of confirmed cases in Cuba rose to 21,828 and recoveries increased to 16,034 since March 2020, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said.

The expert noted that this is a positive balance due to the high number of medical discharges. However, he insisted on the complexity of the situation caused by the pandemic.

In that regard, he added that 4,557 active patients are still hospitalized; 4,506 of whom have a stable clinical evolution; 32 are in a serious condition and 19 in critically ill.

Dr. Duran said that despite medical efforts, three people (aged 80, 67 and 32) died on Sunday, thus, the total death toll due to complications from the disease amounts to 197.

Out of new diagnosed cases yesterday, 68 are under 20 years of age, so the number of cases in this age group amounts to 2,056.

Some 78.6 percent has recovered, but 479 patients are still active, three of whom are in a serious, but stable state, Dr. Duran assured.

On Sunday, 15,152 PCR tests in real time were made, so the total number of samples taken since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 amounts to 1,793,383.

At present, Cuba reports its highest peak of the pandemic, with high daily numbers of cases, so authorities are insisting on self-responsibility and strict compliance with protection measures to control the spread of this disease.