President Diaz-Canel assesses situation in central Cuba

Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel is holding a working meeting in central Villa Clara on Monday to assess the region’s recovery from the fresh Covid-19 outbreak.

Diaz-Canel is also verifying the implementation of health measures, the development of food production and the achievements in the execution of the Monetary Overhaul that started on January 1, 2021.

Villa Clara is in the limited autochthonous transmission phase and reports a Covid-19 contagion rate of 33.99 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the highest in the country.

More than 70 patients were admitted at the Commander Manuel Fajardo and Celestino Hernandez hospitals, both in the city of Santa Clara, and the provincial Molecular Microbiology Laboratory has processed more than 1,000 PCR tests in real time every day.