Communist Party of Cuba congratulates Vietnamese peer

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) congratulated its Vietnamese counterpart on the occasion of its 13th Congress, which was inaugurated in this capital on Tuesday with the participation of 1,587 delegates.

The documents and resolutions of the Congress of the Communist Party of Vientam (CPV) will further consolidate the construction of the socialist society and the development of the country, says the message, read at the meeting and reproduced by local media.

‘With the teachings of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, we recognize and appreciate the role and wise leadership of the CPV, which has led the heroic and brotherly Vietnamese people to overcome great challenges and on the road to victory,’ the message notes.

It recalls that 2021 ‘will mark the 55th anniversary of the historic meeting between Army General Raul Castro and President Ho Chi Minh, sealed with a friendly embrace that symbolized the special feelings that unite both nations and which the new generations have inherited.’

The CC-PCC also thanked the CPV for its unwavering support, especially in the struggle against the US blockade, and reiterated the commitment to continue strengthening ties between Cuba and Vietnam.