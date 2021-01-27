Art exhibition Oh Havana opens in Moscow

The art exhibition Oh Havana was opened in Moscow attended by Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia Peña and officials from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic sources indicated on Tuesday.

A part of this exhibition will be exhibited in Havana in May 2021, in the context of Cuba’s International Tourism Fair, in which the Russian Federation will participate as a guest of honor.

Notable members of the Academy of Arts in Moscow also attended the opening of the exhibition on paintings dedicated to Cuba.

Oh Havana will continue on display at the Museum of Contemporary Russian History until tomorrow, January 27, date in which it will be exhibited for a year in cities of the Urals, Siberia and Vladivostok in the Far East, the organizers of the event said.

Fuente: PL.

fny