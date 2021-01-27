Cuba reports 825 Covid-19 cases for first time

For the first time, Cuba surpassed 800 Covid-19 cases in one day, confirming 825 people with the disease on Wednesday.

An unfortunate day that shows the complex situation, said the head of Epidemiology at the Cuban Public Health Ministry, Dr. Francisco Duran, who reported the deaths of four patients due to this disease in the last 24 hours.

With these figures, the country has accumulated 23,439 patients and 204 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba in March 2020, the expert said in a televised press conference.

The epidemiologist explained that 10,154 people are currently hospitalized, 3,339 of whom are suspected cases, 1,951 are under surveillance and 4,864 are active cases.

He added that 4,821 patents are in a stable clinical condition, while 16 are critical and 27 are seriously ill.

The provinces with the highest number of cases are Havana (344), Santiago de Cuba (195), Guantanamo (95) and Matanzas (39).

The specialist called attention again on the care of minors, as 89 people under 20 years of age were reported on Tuesday.

He noted that 76 of those patients are of pediatric age and the number of patients in that group admitted with the disease is 518.

Dr. Duran pointed out that one child remains in serious condition and 2,457 minors have fallen ill with Covid-19 in Cuba since March 11,2020.

He stated that 801 of cases reported on Wednesday are autochthonous, 24 are imported and in 68 cases the source of contagion could not be specified.

The Epidemiology chief pointed out that January shows the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba, with a total of 11,383 patients and 58 deaths.

Fuente: PL.

fny