Cuba’s FM stands out the country’s solidarity in Covid-19 times

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted on Friday that the country’s international cooperation, strengthened in Covid-19 times, responds to Marti’s principle of sisterhood among nations.

On his Twitter account, the FM referred to the support provided by Cuba to fight against Covid-19 in different parts of the world, in accordance with the principles of solidarity of the Cuban National Hero, Jose Marti.

Based on the humanist and solidarity sentiment, our healthcare professionals save lives despite adversities, he wrote.

According to official sources, Cuba has sent some 53 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent to 39 countries and territories to support in the fight against the disease.

Because of their work, parliamentarians and world personalities have called for the inclusion of Cuba’s collaborators among the nominations for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Shortly before sharing this tweet, the minister defended on the social network the need to globally increase State investment in health, as well as universal and free access to basic services.

Nearly four billion people had no protection or social assistance at the onset of the pandemic, Rodriguez wrote.

In his opinion, SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus is a piece of evidence of the urgent need to make changes that will save millions of lives.

Official data reflect that Covid-19 has caused over 2,170,000 deaths worldwide since the World Health Organization office in China warned of the onset of the disease in December 2019.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny