Plans for a soft coup in Cuba denounced

Destabilization actions against Cuba’s state-run facilities are repeating again the soft coup script drawn up by the United States, after an analysis of the events that took place on Wednesday, when a group of protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Culture (MINCULT) in order to generate violence and chaos, the Granma newspaper reported.

Their mission, set in advance, was to force Cuban authorities, through contempt and provocation, to act. They are seeking a clash, tensions to run amok and lose control, the newspaper read.

Granma’s article explained that the protesters’ main intention was to draw attention, to use foreign-financed media to generate advantageous viewpoints, as well as to call on more actors through social media.

According to the manual of the Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies, the so-called soft coup is aimed at generating sources of contempt, violence and chaos.

In this regard, Granma assured that besieging government institutions, sowing anxiety, mistrust and fear is also part of the same script.

What happened in front of the Ministry of Culture was part of such a ‘non-violent’ war strategy against Cuba, another attempt at generating violence in the country. As has been previously condemned, what the US is seeking is to create conditions for a 1898-style direct intervention in Cuba, presenting themselves as saviors of a nation in chaos.

The MINCULT recently condemned those protesters’ actions, while reiterating its willingness to talk with honest creators, as well as its refusal to accept provocations or to talk with those considered mercenaries.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also condemned these actions, which lead to provocations in a setting where the country is currently facing the hostile policy of the US blockade.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny