Cuba has four COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials

Achieving effective vaccines to fight Covid-19 is a constant challenge for scientists; and having four vaccine candidates in clinical trials at the same time is a broader challenge that Cuba is currently facing.

Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Mambisa (CIGB-669) and Abdala (CIGB-66) complete Cuba’s proposals to confront the pandemic and conclude 2021 with most of the population vaccinated.

However, in what phase is each of these candidates? Which of these candidates are included in the following trial phases? And what are the closest dates to begin new phases?

All these questions were answered during a virtual meeting at Havana office of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) by representatives of the research centers that are developing each vaccine: the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV) with Soberana 01 and Soberana 02; and the Havana-based Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB) with Mambisa (CIGB-669) and Abdala (CIGB-66).

IFV Director Vicente Verez pointed out that the neutralizing capacity of the serum of patients who recovered from Covid-19 and who were vaccinated with Soberana 01 has multiplied 200 times.

At the same time, Verez announced that Soberana 02 is expected to begin its Phase III of clinical trials on March 1.

The Finlay director also stated that people aged 80 years and older will not be part of the trials because their immune systems are not so strong or produce many antibodies.

Regarding Mambisa (CIGB-669) and Abdala (CIGB-66), developed by the CIGB, Dr. Marta Ayala, director of the center, stated that if Abdala (CIGB-66) continues with its favorable progress, Cuba could register it at international bodies and begin immunization in August.

This vaccine is begining its Phase II of clinical trials on Monday with 680 volunteers. Phase III is expected to start around March 15.