Cuban president assesses epidemiological situation in Camagüey

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel started a working visit to central Camagüey province on Monday to assess the epidemiological situation and other issues of local and national impact.

The president is accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and other members of the Council of Ministers.

The visit will also analyze the implementation in that territory of the so-called Overhaul Task, which started on January 1 with the currency unification and the elimination of undue gratuities and subsidies.

The Overhaul Task also includes a reform of salaries, pensions and prices.

Including Camagüey, the top leadership of the Cuban Government has visited 13 provinces over the last few weeks.