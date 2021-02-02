Cuba starts 2nd phase of Abdala vaccine candidate against COVID-19

The second phase of the clinical trial of the Abdala vaccine candidate, one of the four in Cuba to prevent Covid-19, begins here on Monday, after the first phase was successful at the Saturnino Lora Hospital.

Dr. Rafael Suarez, director of that healthcare center, informed that there will be 800 volunteers from 19 to 80 years old, all of them from this municipality and healthy or with controlled diseases, who will be duly followed up by the competent healthcare authorities.

The doctor indicated that such pharmacological vaccine candidate, result of the work of scientists from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), was approved by the State Control of Medicines and Medical Equipment of Cuba.

Suarez added that independent, national and provincial observers are also involved in this endeavor, all in pursuit of verifying the effectiveness and innocuousness of the vaccine candidate.

The intramuscular application of the formula hardly presented any adverse reactions, mainly those associated to discomfort in the area of the puncture, added the hospital authority, who praised the support of the Eastern Pharmaceutical Laboratories and the Virology and Microbiology Laboratories.

According to recent statements made by Dr. Marta Ayala, director of the CIGB, if Abdala continues with its favorable progress, the country could register it with international authorities and begin immunizing the population next August.

The estimate is to start the third phase around March 15, the scientist noted, highlighting its preliminary results, with favorable safety and reactogenicity profiles, without severe adverse reactions and immunogenicity and virus neutralizing capacity.

The first two Cuban vaccine candidates to immunize against the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus, which caused the pandemic, are Soberanas 01 and 02, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, which were joined by Mambisa and Abdala, from the CIGB.