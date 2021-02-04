Cuba reports 816 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths

Cuban health authorities on Thursday reported 816 people new Covid-19 cases and five deaths caused by complications associated with the disease in the last hours.

These figures bring the total number of confirmed cases and deaths in Cuba to 30,345 and 225, respectively, according to Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

The expert specified that 5,600 patients remain hospitalized.

He added that 18,095 PCR tests were carried out throughout the national territory on Wednesday, thus bringing the total number of tests to 1,958,101 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba in March 2020.