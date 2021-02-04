Cuba to participate in meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Cuba will participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as an Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Heads of State and Government of the UEE and representatives of the observer countries will participate in the event, as was published on the official Facebook page of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The Russian Federation and the republics of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are part of the EEU, and the republics of Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba have observer status.

The Government of Cuba appointed its Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Julio Garmendia, as Permanent Representative of Cuba to the Eurasian Economic Commission.

This would be the first meeting of the EEU in which Cuba will participate as an Observer State, after it was approved as such during an online summit of the EEU Supreme Council, held on December 11th, 2020.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel remarked in said meeting Cuba’s political will to open greater opportunities for trade and investment with the Eurasian Economic Union, and urged to identify the potential that exists for economic exchange in different sectors and suggested creating conditions in order to make common projects come true.