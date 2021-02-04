President Diaz-Canel assesses fight against Covid-19 in Cuba

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday assessed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during a tour of the central province of Cienfuegos.
In the analysis with local authorities, the head of State also checks the implementation of the Overhaul Task, related to monetary and exchange unification, wage and price reform, and the elimination of subsidies and undue gratuities.

In general, the agenda reviews the measures adopted to fight against the peak of Covid-19 cases, the dissatisfactions of the citizenship regarding the economic process started on January 1st and the actions to guarantee the food demand.

According to a tweet from the Presidency, the meeting puts an end to the cycle initiated on January 18th by the country’s higher management to assess, in a direct way, the epidemiological situation in all the country’s territories.

Earlier on Thursday, Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero made this kind of visits to the special municipality Isla de la Juventud, in the western part of the country.

Cuba presents a complex epidemiological situation concerning Covid-19, amounting to 5,600 active cases, and accumulating 30,345 Covid-19 cases since March 2020.

