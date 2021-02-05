Cuba offers support at Eurasian meeting to fight COVID-19

Cuba is willing to share with the member States of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) its capabilities to fight Covid-19, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero assured on Friday.

Marrero spoke virtually at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, based in Nursultan, at which representatives of the EAEU member countries and observers are participating.

The Cuban official stated that the devastating effects of Covid-19 demonstrate that solidarity, multilateralism, and cooperation are the most effective means to tackle common challenges. Marrero said that Cuba is committed to boosting the integration projects proposed by the EAEU, and expressed the will to share its capacities to fight the pandemic.

The prime minister reaffirmed Cuba’s willingness to assist in the implementation of the Strategic Directions for Developing the Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, which, he said, ‘are fully in line with our country’s 2030 Economic and Social Development Plan.’

He pointed out that the appointment of Ambassador to the Russian Federation Julio Garmendia as the Permanent Representative to the EAEU, and his interaction with the Eurasian Economic Commission, will contribute to further Cuba’s active engagement in those projects.

Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are members of the EAEU, and the republics of Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba are observers.