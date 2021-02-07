Cuba applies more rigorous measures to halt expanding Covid-19

Cuban authorities implemented new rigorous measures as of today to curb the expanding Covid-19 pandemic, when it registered on Saturday one more day over 800 positive cases.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Francisco Duran reported 821 new Covid-19 cases and four more dead in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of infections during the pandemics since last year to 32,011 cases and the death toll to 233.

There are 5,685 active patients under hospital care, while there are 9,092 persons confined in special isolation facilities as suspected cases and under epidemiological surveillance.

In his daily report, Dr. Duran said 18 bio-molecular labs studied 17,500 samples, bringing the total number of PCR tests in the country to 1,993,618 since the pandemic broke out on March 11 last year.

Among the new measures, Havana and other cities were put under curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 local time, only authorized vehicles can drive about in that time, more urban areas with put in total quarantine

