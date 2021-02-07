Cuban President urges to boost dwelling construction in Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged to make a greater effort to push ahead the National Housing Program (NHP), implemented to solve accumulated dwelling shortfall in Cuba, the Presidency reported on Saturday.

According to the source, the Cuban president on Friday evaluated -through videoconference- the progress of such a Program with Governors of the 15 provinces and Mayor of the special municipality of Isle of Youth.

In the meeting, they discussed, among other issues, the non-fulfillment in the allowance construction program, especially basic housing, aimed at favoring vulnerable families.

Such dwellings have a progressive conception from the 25-square meter basic module, which can then be expanded to increase families´ comfort and quality of life.

While the state program reached 92% (13,865 houses), the allowance program only reached 61% (7,593 basic dwellings).

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny